Swiggy layoffs round 2: 350 people fired in ‘final’ realignment as food delivery recovered only 50%

By: |
Published: July 27, 2020 9:45 PM

Swiggy said that it started the exercise of realigning resources in May to create capacity in higher potential areas with the “optimism of the business” attaining pre-covid levels in the near-term.

Swiggy had last laid off 1,100 employees in May across grades and functions.

Food delivery startup Swiggy has further fired 350 employees in the second round of layoffs as the business is yet to recover substantially from the Covid impact, a source aware of the development told Financial Express Online. Swiggy had last laid off 1,100 employees in May across grades and functions to ease cost pressure amid the Covid pandemic, which hit the food and hospitality segment severely, leading to multiple restaurants shutting down and order volume plunging to negligible levels for online food delivery segment.

Confirming the development to Financial Express Online, Swiggy said that it started the exercise of realigning resources in May to create capacity in higher potential areas with the “optimism of the business” attaining pre-covid levels in the near-term. However, since the industry managed to recover to only around 50 per cent of its peak, “we have to, unfortunately, go ahead with this final realignment exercise, which will result in the net loss of 350 jobs,” a company spokesperson told Financial Express Online in a statement. Nonetheless, Swiggy has no plans for “any further restructuring”.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Swiggy
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Swiggy layoffs round 2 350 people fired in ‘final’ realignment as food delivery recovered only 50%
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Flipkart-Walmart India deal: Online seller lobby AIOVA moves CCI against mega acquisition
2Covid impact: MSME among most adversely affected sectors; recovery chances ‘bleak’ in 6 months
3Nitin Gadkari suggests way to boost credit access for micro units; discussions underway with Niti Aayog