Swiggy layoffs round 2: 350 people fired in ‘final’ realignment as food delivery recovered only 50%

Food delivery startup Swiggy has further fired 350 employees in the second round of layoffs as the business is yet to recover substantially from the Covid impact, a source aware of the development told Financial Express Online. Swiggy had last laid off 1,100 employees in May across grades and functions to ease cost pressure amid the Covid pandemic, which hit the food and hospitality segment severely, leading to multiple restaurants shutting down and order volume plunging to negligible levels for online food delivery segment.

Confirming the development to Financial Express Online, Swiggy said that it started the exercise of realigning resources in May to create capacity in higher potential areas with the “optimism of the business” attaining pre-covid levels in the near-term. However, since the industry managed to recover to only around 50 per cent of its peak, “we have to, unfortunately, go ahead with this final realignment exercise, which will result in the net loss of 350 jobs,” a company spokesperson told Financial Express Online in a statement. Nonetheless, Swiggy has no plans for “any further restructuring”.