Swiggy launches Jumpstart Package to support restaurant partners

Swiggy will provide safety grade packaging material and safety kits to restaurants at a discount of up to 40%.

Swiggy on Tuesday announced the launch of Jumpstart Package for all its restaurant partners to support the sector reeling under the pandemic effect.

The package will primarily focus on easing key aspects involved in resuming operations and reducing the overall investment required to bring back customers, the company said in a statement. It will be extended to restaurants that are already operational for delivery or are restarting business in the unlock phase, it added.

Swiggy will provide safety grade packaging material and safety kits to restaurants at a discount of up to 40%. Business booster programmes that improve visibility and drive order volumes will also be offered.

Further, restaurants will have access to subsidised financing through the aggregator’s Capital Assist programme. Bi-weekly payment options to enable smooth cash flows for partners have also been activated.

Swiggy claimed that more than 40,000 restaurant partners had already availed this package since its launch late last week.

“Ensuring business revival, continuity and growth for restaurant partners will be absolutely crucial to enable Swiggy and the industry overcome this challenging phase,” said Paul Varghese, VP, supply at Swiggy.

However, benefits under the package will be maximised for restaurants with higher hygiene ratings, in a bid to incentivise strict adherence to safety and hygiene protocols, the firm said.