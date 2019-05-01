Swiggy goes green! Over 10 lakh deliveries on cycle in a month, also pilots EV in 10 Indian cities

By: |
Published: May 1, 2019 12:13:20 PM

Swiggy has completed over 10 lakh food deliveries on cycles in a month. It is also planning to expand more in sustainable transport with the launch of electric vehicles.

Swiggy goes green.

Online food aggregator Swiggy has completed more than 10 lakh food deliveries in a month over cycles, it announced. Adding to this, the Bengaluru-based unicorn is also piloting the use of Electric Vehicles in its bid for sustainable and environmentally friendly development, it added.

Swiggy has said that it will start the usage of Electric vehicles for delivery in 10 cities across the country. However, the company has not revealed the name of them. Citing reasons such as zero emissions, lower carbon footprint and minimum maintenance requirement, Swiggy said that the EV’s are a more sustainable choice of the commutation. The food tech startup also said that EV’s are 40% cheaper in terms of running cost, which will “lead to higher effective pay-outs for Swiggy’s delivery partners who will own the said EVs”. Financial Express Online has contacted the company to confirm if this means higher cuts to Swiggy delivery personnel.

From e-rickshaws to EVs

This is not the first time that Swiggy has employed electric vehicles for deliveries. The company had previously tested electric vehicles in Delhi and Lucknow as its delivery partners carried out deliveries on e-rickshaws. The company is currently testing the electric vehicles from several logistics partners, it said.

With a penetration in over 120 cities spread across India, Swiggy has a fleet of 10,000 delivery partners. As of now, the mechanical cycles are used in over 54 cities including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities such a Surat, Belgaum, Guwahati and Lucknow.

The maximum number of cycle deliveries are done in Bangalore, followed by Mumbai, the company said.

Are cycles, EVs game changer in food delivery business?

Swiggy’s Vice President for marketing says that the cycles and EVs could be a game changer in food-tech as the need for a more sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transport arises. TS Srivats also said that Swiggy wants to be at the forefront of this disruption.

Meanwhile, Swiggy’ rival, Zomato has raised the competition for its competitors with the plans of nine times expansion of warehouses in Delhi and Bengaluru.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Swiggy goes green! Over 10 lakh deliveries on cycle in a month, also pilots EV in 10 Indian cities
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition