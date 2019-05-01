Swiggy goes green! Over 10 lakh deliveries on cycle in a month, also pilots EV in 10 Indian cities

Online food aggregator Swiggy has completed more than 10 lakh food deliveries in a month over cycles, it announced. Adding to this, the Bengaluru-based unicorn is also piloting the use of Electric Vehicles in its bid for sustainable and environmentally friendly development, it added. Swiggy has said that it will start the usage of Electric vehicles for delivery in 10 cities across the country. However, the company has not revealed the name of them. Citing reasons such as zero emissions, lower carbon footprint and minimum maintenance requirement, Swiggy said that the EV\u2019s are a more sustainable choice of the commutation. The food tech startup also said that EV\u2019s are 40% cheaper in terms of running cost, which will \u201clead to higher effective pay-outs for Swiggy\u2019s delivery partners who will own the said EVs\u201d. Financial Express Online has contacted the company to confirm if this means higher cuts to Swiggy delivery personnel. From e-rickshaws to EVs This is not the first time that Swiggy has employed electric vehicles for deliveries. The company had previously tested electric vehicles in Delhi and Lucknow as its delivery partners carried out deliveries on e-rickshaws. The company is currently testing the electric vehicles from several logistics partners, it said. With a penetration in over 120 cities spread across India, Swiggy has a fleet of 10,000 delivery partners. As of now, the mechanical cycles are used in over 54 cities including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities such a Surat, Belgaum, Guwahati and Lucknow. The maximum number of cycle deliveries are done in Bangalore, followed by Mumbai, the company said. Are cycles, EVs game changer in food delivery business? Swiggy\u2019s Vice President for marketing says that the cycles and EVs could be a game changer in food-tech as the need for a more sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transport arises. TS Srivats also said that Swiggy wants to be at the forefront of this disruption. Meanwhile, Swiggy\u2019 rival, Zomato has raised the competition for its competitors with the plans of nine times expansion of warehouses in Delhi and Bengaluru.