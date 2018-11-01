Swiggy expands services in 16 new cities

These cities join the 28 cities across India where Swiggy already has presence, it added.

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy Thursday said it has expanded its presence in the country by launching services in sixteen new cities across the country. The new cities include Thrissur, Tirupur, Warangal, Aurangabad, Agra, Mangalore, Manipal, Jalandhar, Trichy, Udaipur, Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneshwar, Vellore, Thiruvananthapuram and Kota, Swiggy said in a statement. These cities join the 28 cities across India where Swiggy already has presence, it added.

Commenting on the development, Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said, “One of the reasons for the expansion across the country is because of the strong consumer demand that we have witnessed through thousands of Swiggy app downloads in cities where we were not even present.”

In just four years, Swiggy has become a household name among Indian consumers by providing them the best food delivery experience in the country, he added. The growing consumer demand in tier 2 and tier 3 cities for quality food, convenience, and easy accessibility are one of the key reasons for the company to enter newer cities. Swiggy said.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy currently has over 40,000 restaurant partners spread across 44 cities in the country.