Swiggy expands essential services to over 125 cities

Swiggy on Monday announced the expansion of its household essential delivery services to over 125 cities. The Bengaluru-based online food ordering and delivery platform has partnered with brands and retailers such as HUL, P&G, Godrej, Marico, Dabur and a clutch of other city-specific stores as part of the service. The demands of grocery and household essentials are presently being fulfilled through neighbourhood stores and distribution centres of large brands.

Available on the Swiggy app under the grocery tab, consumers can directly view available stores in their locality, add items to their cart for payment and opt for no-contact delivery on prepaid orders, the company said in a statement.

“While the grocery and essentials category has always been a part of our long-term strategy of delivering hyperlocal convenience, we have enabled faster ramp up for the benefit of our consumers. Our goal is to encourage citizens to stay at home during the lockdown period,” said Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder.

Swiggy said it had revamped its offering, Swiggy Go, by launching hyperlocal delivery service ‘Genie’ in more than 15 cities. The service will facilitate pick up and drop off items from anywhere within the city. Besides, the service includes sending packages across the city or purchasing essentials from a particular store. However, the service is limited to delivering essentials, including over-the-counter medicines, to consumers during the lockdown period.

Deliveries for both the services will be made by Swiggy’s fleet of delivery partners, engaged on a principal to principal basis, the company said.