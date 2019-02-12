Swiggy enters into Google-backed Dunzo’s turf, expands beyond food delivery

Swiggy has launched the service in beta currently in Gurugram with over 3,500 stores on-boarded on the platform.

Zomato’s arch-rival Swiggy, expanding beyond restaurant discovery and food ordering services, has launched a new vertical called Swiggy Stores to deliver items of daily needs across 9 categories – vegetables, kirana, paan, pet care, florists, baby care, meat, health supplement, and gourmet/organic items.

The announcement was made by Swiggy’s CEO Sriharsha Majety on the company’s blog.

Swiggy’s latest move into hyperlocal deliveries beyond food takes it into a market where startups such as Google-funded and Bengaluru-based Dunzo, Chennai’s Genie, Hyderabad-based Whizzy have been operating.

However these startups, unlike Swiggy Stores, also provide concierge services such as sending packages, delivering documents, depositing cheques, getting lunch from home, medicine delivery, picking dress from tailor, getting laundry done etc.

“Just type out the list of items and Swiggy will bring that to you. Swiggy Stores also acts as a directory of popular stores and lists bestsellers for you to get items seamlessly delivered by Swiggy,” Majety wrote in the blog.

The company has also partnered with more than 200 merchant-partners including Ferns and Petals, Le Marche, Licious, Zappfresh, MomsCo, Apollo, and Guardian Pharmacy to deliver good from them “in less than an hour,” said Majety.

Swiggy had emerged as the top company in trust and customer satisfaction in a survey of foodtech companies done by research firm RedSeer Management Consulting last month.

Swiggy topped the RedSeer FoodTech Leadership Index with a total score of 96 followed by Zomato that scored 82 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Uber Eats and Ola’s Foodpanda scored 73 and 70, respectively.

The foodtech startup raised $1 billion in its latest funding taking its valuation to $3.3 billion ahead of $2.2 billion valuation of Gurugram-based Zomato.

Zomato raised $40 million in its latest funding last week from the US-based Glade Brook Capital Partners, as per regulatory filing sourced by data analytics platform Paper.vc. The funding is part of its ongoing Series-I round that began with near $220 million it secured from Ant Financial in November 2018.