Swiggy cuts pay; delivery staff returns to work after a week of protest against incentives roll-back

Swiggy supported close to 40,000 delivery partners to the tune of Rs 18 crore during March and June, according to a Swiggy official.

A majority of Swiggy’s delivery workforce has returned to work after the company reduced pay-cuts. In fact, the company has scaled up its operations to 95% of the earlier levels as delivery partners are back. “Over the last couple of days, we have had a positive dialogue with our partners to explain the revised pay-outs and assuage their concerns,” a company spokesperson said, PTI reported. Food delivery executives have been protesting for a week now against the rollback to incentives they were previously provided with. Other than incentives, the company has also reduced per order delivery fees as well.

"We are glad that our partners were able to understand the revised service fee. We understand the efforts put in by our partners in making Swiggy accessible to consumers and maintain an honest approach in enabling a sustainable service fee," a company spokesperson further said. The same was provided to help delivery partners tide over the crisis as there was an evident dip in orders.

“We would like to assert that most active partners have made over Rs 45 per order in the last week, with the high performing partners making over Rs 100 per order. Our partners earn incentives over and above this making their monthly service fee much higher,” the company said in a statement. Meanwhile, Swiggy hopes that expansion of several categories such as Swiggy Genie and Grocery platform across tier 2 and tier 3 cities will also open up further avenues of additional incomes for Swiggy partners as the festival season is approaching.