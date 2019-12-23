Suvitas: Startup provinding healthcare beyond the hospital

Antra Bhargava, CEO, SuVitas

Let’s face it, after discharge from hospital the first place where you would like to go is home. But, to recover completely you may need additional/continued specialised medical services such as skilled nursing care, physiotherapy, personalised diet programme and emotional counselling.

Put simply, with a greater value placed on quality of life and the impact of clinical rehabilitation, the healthcare market is beginning to realise the importance of a new model – Transition Care. “We pioneered this model in India four years ago,” says Antra Bhargava, CEO, SuVitas. “It was with this aim of bridging the crucial gap between tertiary care hospitals and home care, that SuVitas (‘Su’ is ‘good’ in Sanskrit and ‘Vitas’ is ‘life’ in Latin), was founded in Hyderabad in 2015. “We launched our Bengaluru facility in 2018,” says Bhargava.

SuVitas uses a unique asset-light, technology leveraged, multidisciplinary collaborative model to bring patients requiring long-term care after suffering stroke, brain and spinal cord injury, joint replacements, polytrauma, heart attack and cancer to their best possible functional status and quality of life.

“We believe in early, effective and empowered recoveries for patients who have undergone treatment/surgery for serious ailments and require long-term care towards their best potential new life,” says Bhargava. “We constantly adopt new technologies to strengthen the doctor-patient link and focus on garnering continuous engagement in the long-term. We provide medical care through round-the-clock doctors and nurses and a full-time team of physiotherapists, dieticians, counselors, nursing assistants and other operating staff that work together in a multi-disciplinary collaborative setting.”

SuVitas has recently closed a small undisclosed round of funding from a group of investors led by Axon Anaesthesia Associates. The funds received have been utilised to launch synergistic new services and to prepare for a much larger scaling up of its presence across other major cities of India. According to Bhargava, the demand for Transition Care is driven largely by the number of serious cases in tertiary care hospitals which focus on saving lives. With an ever increasing number of NCDs (non communicable diseases) in India (for example, 1.8 million strokes a year, highest diabetes and hypertensive patients, 300,000 cardiac surgeries and an ageing population coupled with 450,000 road traffic accidents that result in head and spinal cord injuries), the demand for tertiary care is a huge challenge.

India has one of the lowest ratios of ICU beds for the population in the world. In such a scenario, not only does Transition Care provide quality rehabilitation for the patients post hospitalisation, but it also frees up hospital beds as stable patients can be transferred to a safe, in-patient setting in one of our facilities. “We foresee this market size increasing from Rs 10,000 crore to rival the market size in established healthcare economies of the world such as the US where this is easily a $60 billion industry,” she says.

Since the inception of SuVitas, it has exclusively focused on inpatient rehabilitation services. “We have already commenced patient physio therapy and pain management clinics. We will shortly launch geriatric clinics, sports rehab and higher dependency beds,” she says.

Currently SuVitas has two state-of-the-art facilities in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. “Our expansion plans are aggressive as we will expand our network of clinical rehabilitation centres of excellence to at least five new cities and are looking at Pune and Chennai amongst the other tier 1 and 2 locations,” she adds.