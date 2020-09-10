State rankings on startups support to be released soon as PM Modi pushes for Make in India

The results of the second edition of ‘Ranking of States on Support to Startup Ecosystems’ will be released on 11th September 2020 at a virtual event.

The government will soon release the results of state rankings on the basis of their support to startups ecosystem as Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to push for making in India. The results of the second edition of ‘Ranking of States on Support to Startup Ecosystems’ will be released on 11th September 2020 at a virtual event in the presence of Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal. State ministers will join the result announcement via video conferencing. The second edition of the States’ Startup Ranking was conducted with an aim to raise competitiveness among states and Union Territories and was carried out by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The agenda was to push states to work towards helping the startup ecosystem.

“It has been envisioned as a capacity development exercise to encourage mutual learning among all states and to provide support in policy formulation and implementation,” the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement on Thursday. The ranking is done on the basis of 30 action points ranging from Institutional Support, Easing Compliances, Relaxation in Public Procurement norms, Incubation support, Seed Funding Support, Venture Funding Support, and Awareness & Outreach. To ensure that every state and UT is analysed on standard basis, they have been divided into two groups. While UTs except Delhi, and all states in North East India, except Assam are in one group, all other states are placed in the other group, the ministry said.

A total of 22 states and three Union Territories have participated in the exercise. Individual startups were also contacted to get feedback as to how their states and regions performed. “More than 60,000 calls were made in 11 different languages to empathetically connect with beneficiaries to ascertain the real pulse at the implementation levels,” the ministry said.