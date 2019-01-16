Startups write to PM Modi for exemption from Section 68; here’s what it is

iSPIRT wrote to PMO on January 11 with suggestions over angel tax and Section 68 of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

iSPIRT, a think tank for the Indian software products industry, representing startups has written to Prime Minister’s Office seeking exemption from Section 68 of the Income Tax Act, 1961. iSPIRT in a letter dated January 11 said that “Central Board of Direct Taxes should issue a circular stating that “Investments received by a startup, as recognised by DIPP from resident investors up to Rs 10 crore per year to be exempt from section 56(2)(viib} (angel tax) and section 68 as a class of people notified by the central government.”

Section 68 pertains to taxing the funding raised by startup if it is unable to explain the source of capital raised or the explanation itself is not satisfactory as the Assessing Officer.

Startups also requested that the committee proposed to be formed by DIPP on angel tax issue should assess if their valuation report prepared by tax officers based on book-value method instead of discounted cash flow method is reasonable.

All these startups raise funding at a premium with valuation reports prepared as per the law, but the Assessing Officers are disregarding these valuation reports and choosing alternate methods which are more favourable to the tax officers. The tax officers are substituting the Discounted Cash Flow valuation method for a book value method, the latter of which is not suited for these startups, the letter said.

Startups said that the ongoing appeals should be closed without payment of the 20% deposit for obtaining a stay order.

The letter also suggested a few modifications in the angel tax and Section 68 in the upcoming budget to boost startup funding.

Apart from the tax exemption for DIPP startups, it also sought implementation of an accreditation mechanism for angel investors to be called Accredited Investors. These investors should be exempted from angel tax and Section 68 to invest in such startups, the letter added.

Last week PE, VC body IVCA has also suggested the government measures to solve the angel tax issue. The body in a letter had written to DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek to “automatically exempt” angel tax for all DIPP-registered startups without any limit of total non-promoter capital raised or up to Rs 10 crores if required to satisfy CBDT concern.