Startups dominate private equity deals in volume, value in May; logistics firm Blackbuck tops startup funding

Startup sector led the deal activity both in terms of deal volume and value for the month of May that otherwise recorded a heavy fall of 68 per cent in value and 38 per cent drop in volume vis-a-vis April 2019. With 25 deals (52 per cent) worth $325 million (29 per cent) in total, the startup sector was ahead of IT & ITeS, retail and consumer, e-commerce, energy and natural resources, and banking and financial services last month, according to a report by Grant Thornton.

IT & ITeS saw five deals while the retail and consumer sector saw four deals. In terms of volume, energy and natural resources had two deals worth $300 million and e-commerce posted $229 million in three deals. The report didn’t take into account e-commerce activity in startup fold.

“It (startup sector) saw start-ups drawing bigger cheques with larger series funding. The top seven deals recorded funding series between A and D, capturing 89 per cent of start-up deal values,” the May 2019 Dealtracker by Grant Thornton said.

The top deals in the startup sector were led by logistics startup Blackbuck’s $150 million raised by Goldman Sachs, Accel Partners, IFC, etc. followed by $75 million raised by healthtech startup Cure.Fit and $22 million raised by Locus.

Grofers led the e-commerce table with $200 million raised from SoftBank, Tiger Global and others.

In terms of M&A volume as well, the start-up sector topped with 21 per cent (7 deals) contribution, however, “consolidation will be on the rise given the market dynamics and new government in place,” the report said. Quikr’s $29 million acquisition of second-hand furniture startup GoZefo topped the startup M&A table in terms of value.

Overall, 33 M&A and 48 PE deals worth $3.4 billion and $1.1 billion respectively were recorded in May. This was 29 per cent less in total deal volume and only 6 per cent more in total deal value compared to April 2019 wherein 36 M&A deals worth $700 million and 78 PE deals for $3.5 billion took place.