Startup Vision 2024: DPIIT proposes relaxation in these two sections of income tax act for founders to raise funding

As part of its Startup Vision 2024 document, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has proposed changes to Section 54GB and Section 79 of the Income Tax Act to enhance fundraising capabilities of startups. Section 54GB pertains to capital gain on transfer of residential property not to be charged in certain cases and Section 79 involves carry forward and set off of losses in case of certain companies. DPIIT has sought proceeds on sale of residential properties to be exempted from capital gains tax under Section 54GB provided the funds are deployed in a startup as entrepreneurs often sell such properties for their businesses, PTI reported citing one of the sources. The department has further suggested to cut down on the need for founder's stake in the company from 50 per cent to 20 per cent and mandatory holding period to 3 years from 5 years currently to help more entrepreneurs raise capital through liquidating their properties. With respect to Section 79, the department has urged reducing the requirement for promoter's stake in the company from current 100 per cent to 26 per cent to carry forward the business's loss to "encourage new investors to invest in startups", sources added. DPIIT had last month announced the 2024 document to boost the world's third-largest startup ecosystem - India through a slew of measures including launching 50,000 startups and generating 20 lakh direct and indirect jobs. The department had also proposed allocating entire corpus of Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Funds along with enhancing CSR funding to incubators. Also, establishing an India Startup Fund worth Rs 1,000 crore for technology startups and another Rs 1,000 crore in seed funding to startups was included in the document. The document had suggested an exemption for investments by alternative investment funds from angel tax, cut rates for the Goods and Services tax, launch regulatory sandbox for development of fintech products, tax exemption for ESOPs, and tax incentives for startup investments. Currently, 18, 157 startups have been recognized by the Startup India programme.