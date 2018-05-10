Startup, SME sector is goldmine for India’s growth, says Dassault Systemes

3D Experience major Dassault Systemes on Wednesday launched “3DEXPERIENCE on WHEELS 2018” campaign.

The startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are goldmine for India’s growth and more opportunities can be created for entrepreneurs to build better products and catalyse innovation in manufacturing in these sectors, said a global software company. “The startup and SME sector is a goldmine for growth in India. Cloud is a great enabler in this process and with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform we will continue to create opportunities for entrepreneurs to build better products and catalyse innovation in manufacturing,” IANS reported citing Samson Khaou, Managing Director, Dassault Systemes India.

3D Experience major Dassault Systemes on Wednesday launched “3DEXPERIENCE on WHEELS 2018” campaign in Pune. The entire campaign is to showcase the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and connect with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and industrial hubs which are situated in tier II cities in the country.

Furthermore, the company also made announcement about a cloud offering of “Electro Mobility Accelerator” to fasten the product and ecosystem development process in electric vehicle startups, IANS reported.

The “3DEXPERIENCE on WHEELS 2018” mobile lounge is equipped with demonstrations of the latest in manufacturing technologies. The lounge would travel to 23 cities across 16 states in India in over six months. It will connect directly to over 250 companies.

Dassault Systèmes is a European software company headquartered in France. The firm develops 3D design, 3D digital mock-up, and product lifecycle management (PLM) software.