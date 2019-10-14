Helping hand: Govt launches mobile app, portal for startups to protect their intellectual property rights

Dedicated mobile app, portal for startups.

Start-up India Scheme: The government Monday launched a dedicated portal and mobile application to help Indian startups with the intellectual property rights (IPR) process. The mobile app and site have been developed by the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) with the help of Qualcomm and National Law University, Delhi. These two dedicated tools for startups are aimed at helping startups to learn to protect and maximise their innovations. The website and app will be useful for the startup community which holds great promise for the country and its economy, said Guruprasad Mohapatra, secretary DPIIT.

“Startups are more tuned into investment and risk-taking but lack legal knowledge,” said Guruprasad Mohapatra, secretary, DPIIT.

“Today, when we are on the threshold of the fourth industrial revolution the interface between technology and law, is growing and therefore it is very essential that a specialised website and app is available to help startups with the IP process,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Start-up India scheme three years ago to encourage the culture of innovation in the country. And today there are more than 20,000 recognised start-ups and they are present in all 28 states. Though the intellectual property rights created by Indian startups are considered crucial for the success of the fourth industrial revolution, however, the lack of knowledge about legal provisions makes it difficult for startups to capitalise on their innovation.

ALSO READ: Have a great start-up Idea! How to convince investors with your business model and raise money

IPR protection crucial for start-ups, SMEs



The e-learning platform – L2Pro India IP e-learning Platform and the L2Pro India Mobile App will aid and enable youth, innovators, entrepreneurs and small and medium industries (SMEs) in understanding IPRs for their ownership and protection.

This mobile application and IPR learning portal will also help SMEs and startups to integrate intellectual property rights into their business model and reap the benefits of their research and development.

The L2Pro has already been implemented in Germany, United Kingdom, Italy and France. The learning app has been customized for India in order to ensure that innovations of startups are protected, managed and commercialised.

ALSO READ: Edtech startups move to non-English users as e-learning makes inroads in smaller towns

Different modules for different levels

The L2Pro India IP e-learning platform has 11 modules for three different levels – basic, intermediate and advanced.

Each one of these 11 modules have text, short animated videos of the concept, links to additional resources on the subject. It also relies on quizzes for assessment and grading the learner’s knowledge and understanding of the subject.

Users can access the L2Pro IP e-learning platform on their computer and mobile and also download mobile app on Android & iOS platforms.

AlSO READ: E-learning: TikTok’s foray in education videos set to revolutionise edutech market

DPIIT, National Law University, Delhi and Qualcomm will issue e-certificate to the candidates.