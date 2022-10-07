Startup for banana farmers launched

Kerala-based agri-business startup Greenikk has launched country’s first full-stack supply chain which connects banana cultivators, traders and exporters on a single platform. The startup, co-founded by Fariq Naushad and Previn Jacob, would seamlessly connect banana farmers, dealers, wholesalers and B2B buyers of the country, according to a company statement.

“The platform will help farmers convert stems of the post-harvest banana plants into natural fibre and re-purpose the other leftovers as manure or poultry feed,” it stated. India is the world’s biggest banana producer and this would give a boost to India’s fruit exports.

Also Read: Microsoft survey: Indian SMBs report shortest average tenure, with only 38% in operation for 10 years

Greenikk has built enablement centres (EC) in the major banana producing regions of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. These centres would provide the farmers with required supports such as finance, seeds, crop advisory, insurance coverage, agri inputs, including weather tips, and market connect, covering the entire gamut of production and marketing of the fruit.

The company plans to set up such centres in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other states.