Start-ups showcase capabilities at Microsoft’s Future Decoded Summit

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (Image: Reuters)

By Srinath Srinivasan

During the Mumbai edition of the Future Decoded Summit on February 24, Microsoft revealed the names of several start-ups that it has been working with in India. In the Bengaluru edition, these start-ups showcased their work. Some of these include Elastic Run, Spektacom, Bizongo, Sun Mobility and Bionic Yantra.

Elastic Run built a distribution network that offers capacity planning, real-time order matching and automated order collection, including the fintech part involved – payments system for e-tailers, consumer goods companies on modern AI-powered platform.

Spektacom, founded by cricketer Anil Kumble, makes the Power Bat which captures batting data to analyse various aspects of the game. It then uses Microsoft’s Azure cloud offerings to provide real-time analytics and data management.

Bizongo works in the packaging space with over 290 million packaging units delivered across India till date. Sun mobility offers Battery as a Service (BAAS). It uses Azure IoT to work with state transport undertakings, fleet operators, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and shared mobility providers.

Bionic Yantra makes robotic exoskeletons for patients to walk. In addition, it uses internet of things (IoT) and machine learning (ML) to track progress and predict recovery. In addition to start-ups, Microsoft has also been partnering with leaders across various industries. “We have an unprecedented opportunity to apply technology to drive economic growth that is inclusive, trusted and sustainable everywhere, including in India,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. “That’s why we are partnering with leaders in every industry across the country to help them build their own digital capability, transform their organisations and achieve more in this new era,” he added.

Some of these leaders include, Myntra, Udaan, Royal Enfield, Eureka Forbes, Narayana Health and Project HAMS (Harnessing AutoMobiles for Safety) which was carried out by Institute of Driving and Traffic Research, a joint venture between the department of transport of state governments and Maruti Suzuki India and implemented in RTO, Dehradun.