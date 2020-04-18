‘Start-ups got $4 bn from Chinese investors in 5 years’

“Unable to persuade India to sign on to its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China has entered the Indian market through venture investments in start-ups,” the report said.

Indian start-ups have received an estimated $4 billion in funding from China-based technology investors in the five years ended March 2020. As many as 18 of 30 unicorns in the segment are Chinese-funded, according to a report by Gateway House: Indian Council on Global Relations.

Lack of deep-pocketed domestic venture investors for Indian start-ups has given China the opportunity to exploit the space, analysts in the report said. China also provides the “patient capital” needed to support the start-ups, most of which are in the red. Most Indian VC financiers are wealthy individuals/family offices and cannot make the $100-million commitments needed to finance start-ups through their early losses, the analyst said.

The total losses for six top players — Paytm, Delhivery, Swiggy, OYO, Zomato and Grofers — rose to Rs 11,489.48 crore in FY19 compared to Rs 3,257.04 crore in FY18, an increase of 252.75%.

Further, China sees lucrative retail and strategic value in the huge Indian market, the analysts noted. “Unable to persuade India to sign on to its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China has entered the Indian market through venture investments in start-ups,” the report said.

Major players like BigBasket, Byju’s, Delhivery, Paytm, OYO, Swiggy, Zomato and Rivigo have been backed by Chinese investors. Earlier this year, Swiggy raised $113 million from investors including China’s Meituan Dianping. Paytm last year raised a whopping $1 billion led by US-based T Rowe Price with participation from Chinese-backer Ant Financial. “Paytm benefitted from Alibaba’s superior fintech experience, which it applied to India seamlessly, making it a dominant player,” the analysts said in the report. “India does not have a Sequoia or Google of its own. Reliance Industries, through Jio, is trying to replicate Alibaba’s successful model in India,” they added.

The report said China has seen another early opportunity in India—the potential shift to electric mobility, where China has expertise. So far, Chinese automakers have invested $575 million in India.