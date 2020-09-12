Start-up ecosystem ranking: Gujarat tops the list, Karnataka No. 2

Gujarat was the "best performer" among states for its robust start-up eco-system, follwed by "top performers" Karnataka and Kerala in 2019.
Gujarat was the “best performer” among states for its robust start-up eco-system, follwed by “top performers” Karnataka and Kerala in 2019.
The ranking is based on seven broad reform areas–institutional support, easing compliances, relaxation in public procurement norms, incubation centres, seed funding, venture funding, and awareness and outreach.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.