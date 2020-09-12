  • MORE MARKET STATS

Start-up ecosystem ranking: Gujarat tops the list, Karnataka No. 2

By: |
September 12, 2020 8:29 AM

Gujarat was the "best performer" among states for its robust start-up eco-system, follwed by "top performers" Karnataka and Kerala in 2019.

start up, start up ecosystem ranking, gujarat, karnataka, start up best performersThe ranking is based on seven broad reform areas

The ranking is based on seven broad reform areas–institutional support, easing compliances, relaxation in public procurement norms, incubation centres, seed funding, venture funding, and awareness and outreach.

