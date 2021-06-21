Sponsored: Built for Business. Built to Last.

Get faster, safer wireless connections, connect to phones, tablets, and more with a variety of ports.

Intel® NUC is a small size PC with a tiny footprint. Short for Next Unit of Computing, Intel® NUC Mini PCs squeeze a powerful processor, fast memory, and massive storage comparable to the latest full-size desktop PCs into a box that measures just 4×4 inches. Intel® NUC is the only mini PC engineered, built, and backed by Intel. Ideal for MSMEs, these tiny but powerful devices are ready to run right out of the box and are super easy to operate. Simply connect your monitor, keyboard, and mouse—power up and you’re done.

Designed for innovation in a small space to get more done, the Intel® NUC is built for business and powered by success with features for optimizing the workspace, streamlining meetings, and more.

Featuring the latest Intel® Core™ processors, Intel® NUCs are available with integrated or discrete graphics, in either solid state drive (SSD) or hard disk drive (HDD) configurations, and are all engineered to work together in an incredibly small space. Intel® NUC mini computers have more connectivity than a lot of current laptops. The multiple front and back USB ports, HDMI, Thunderbolt™ 3 technology, a microSD slot, and Gigabit Ethernet give you total flexibility.

Effective building blocks

Graphics-intensive workstations, videoconferencing and collaboration hubs, embedded machines on the factory floor—Intel® NUC can put computing performance to work practically anywhere. Part of Intel® NUCs is the Intel vPro® platform, which delivers the performance, security, manageability, and stability businesses need to be productive and efficient. All your work—worksheets, accounting software, video-rich presentations—will get a serious upgrade, thanks to the latest generation Intel® Core™ processors at the heart of every Intel® NUC.

Customized solutions

Customize your solution to meet your needs. Intel® NUC kits and boards are configurable, scalable, and are a natural fit for tight spaces or commercial applications. Many are shipped without memory, storage, or an operating system so you can configure them the way you want. Use Intel® NUC Kits to build Windows 10 Pro mini PCs, create headless Linux media servers, or support practically any configuration in between. Create interactive touch systems with brilliant 4K ultra HD visuals. The Intel® NUC supports remote manageability, encryption, multiple displays, and broad third-party ecosystem support.

Space-saving size

Intel® NUC Mini PCs take up very little space, and most models consume little power compared to a traditional desktop PC. This makes them ideal for office productivity and effective, multi-display workstations for designers, video editors, engineers, and architects.

Rich visuals

Intel® NUCs can drive multiple 4K displays while processing multiple streams of incoming video via Thunderbolt™ 4 technology. Multiple dedicated graphics cores rip through 3D animation, CAD models, and video rendering. This makes Intel® NUC equally adept as effective workstations and digital signage PCs.

Streamline meetings

Get faster, safer wireless connections, connect to phones, tablets, and more with a variety of ports. With Intel® NUCs, you can power all of your conference room technology, drive multiple displays and projectors, and stream live collaboration. Transform existing conference rooms and collaboration areas into smart, connected meeting spaces. Pair the Intel® NUCs with the Intel Unite® Solution for seamless collaboration wherever your business takes you.

Robust to the core

Select Intel® NUC Mini PCs, kits, and boards are certified for 24/7 operation 2 and offer additional features for commercial environments. These include persistent display emulation, variable input voltage, and HDMI CEC. Intel® NUC Kits, boards, and chassis are made to stand up to harsh environments.

From desktop mini PCs, to customizable and scalable computing solutions, Intel® NUC helps you deliver unprecedented performance for the modern workplace, from your desk to the conference room. There’s an Intel® NUC for every business need, from office mini PCs that take up less space than a smart speaker to rugged Intel® NUC boards and chassis that stand up to life on the factory floor.

To know more about Intel® NUC for businesses, click here

