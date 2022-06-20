SolutionBuggy: MSME entrepreneurs need not be at a loss for way to get started

Not knowing how to start a manufacturing business can be frustrating for entrepreneurs. They might have an idea, a plan, or a dream, but no clue how to get started. SolutionBuggy, with its innovative AI-based platform, was set up to address this problem. The startup, which started its journey in 2016, is today a leading manufacturing consulting platform for small and medium scale enterprises.

“Our innovative AI-based platform enables industries and consultants to collaborate and work together on projects,” says Arjun N, founder and CEO. “We help manufacturing industries address their technical and business challenges through our network of consultants. We also handhold new entrepreneurs planning to enter the manufacturing sector by taking up the complete execution of the project.”

To date, SolutionBuggy has successfully completed more than 2,000 consulting projects and has mapped 10,000+ experts across industries in the country. It basically offers a dynamic platform for experts and customers to find customised solutions to challenges that are unique to the manufacturing sector. “We started our operations with a vision of creating an integrated and comprehensive ecosystem for manufacturing MSMEs in the country,” says Arjun.

Covid-19 has played a key role in demand growing for digital platforms in India. Besides, the Atma Nirbhar Bharat programme, which led to a spurt in demand for indigenous products, prompted many entrepreneurs to set up manufacturing plants. At the same time, the lack of quality solutions and consulting services kept many of them from taking the plunge.

Although there were a few boutique consulting agencies around, there was no independent platform to cater to MSMEs in the manufacturing sector. “Becoming aware of this deficit, this is why we launched SolutionBuggy,” says Guruprasad Bangle, the CTO. “Registration of MSMEs in the manufacturing sector is growing at a CAGR of 20%, which boosts the prospects for our AI-powered platform,” he says.

With a huge push from the government, MSMEs in the manufacturing sector are poised for a new phase of growth and development. Vikas Manral, chief marketing officer, SolutionBuggy, says, “We see a lot of potential for collaborating with larger players to achieve higher productivity and efficiency in the manufacturing sector.” He adds, “I believe the manufacturing sector in India is poised for huge growth and MSMEs will account for most of this growth.”

On average, SolutionBuggy gets more than 200 enquiries in a day, highlighting the scope for process-based consulting. As the startup aims to be a one-stop shop for all manufacturing-related consulting needs, it has grown in categories ranging from new plant establishment to funding assistance to new product development and diversification. It also offers guidance on certifications and licensing, turnkey PMC, marketing and business development, sales, supply chain logistics, among other areas.

