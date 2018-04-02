Social Media Management company Synctag raises $308,000 led by Subhkam Ventures

Social Media management company Synctag has secured $308,000 in a fresh round of investment, according to the filings at the Registrar of Companies. Operated under the name Ad-Hash TechnoLabs Pvt. Ltd, the round was led by Mumbai-based Subhkam Ventures. The financing round also saw participation from HNI Mohit Khadaria, who will be joining the company’s board post investment. The filings further state that the investment was raised in January.

The company plans to use the freshly secured funds in geographical expansion, and scaling up their products and services. Subhkam Ventures cited to have invested in the company for a “significant” amount of stake. The company operated by harsh mehta, plans to use the funds to expand its territory to New Zealand, Australia, Ireland and the UK.

Further, according to media reports, this is the fourth round of financing for the company. The company had received seed funding in two-parts and the third round of investment was raised at a valuation of Rs 35 crore in 2016. The company has also raised $454,545 through crowdfunding in 2015.

The company claims to provide unlimited schedules, RSS feed, Analytics, Email Aggregation and Team Role management. Companies can further manage their Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Youtube, Dailymotion, Soundcloud, Vimeo, RSS Feeds and Email Networks though the company’s platform.

Founded in early 2016, this Tamil Nadu-based startup provides Social Media Management to agencies, small businesses and enterprises. The startup further enables aggregation and content creation, analytics, publishing and monitoring, among other. They further claim to have clients including Adani, Government of Gujarat, Government of Haryana, Le Meridien, among others.

The company’s social media analytics platform aggregates feed from a user’s RSS feed and other social media channels on a single dashboard. The company further claims to run on Artificial Intelligence product suites like IBM Watson.