Snapdeal’s Kunal Bahl to head CII’s e-commerce committee; these areas are on immediate agenda

Amazon , Reliance Jio, Snapdeal , eBay, Nykaa, Swiggy, Uber, Shuttl, The Urban Company, Udaan, Paypal, Pepperfry, PwC, AZB Partners, L&L Partner Law Offices and CII are part of the committee.

E-commerce company Snapdeal’s co-founder Kunal Bahl has taken over as the chairman of CII’s e-commerce committee for the financial year 2020-21, the industry body announced on Monday. Moreover, Urban Company’s (earlier UrbanClap) co-founder Abhiraj Bhal is the co-chair of the committee that will have “upcoming e-commerce policy, the consumer protection rules and a consistent interpretation of the intermediary status of e-commerce platforms” on its immediate agenda. It would also look at addressing policy issues to boost exports through e-commerce marketplaces as it has been one of the key focus areas of soon-to-be-launched e-commerce policy. Moreover, measures to protect gig workers, who have been impacted by the business disruption, were stressed as a key priority in the current year, CII said.

“While as a nation we are living through unprecedented times, it is precisely in times like this that we need to come together and work for the larger good,” Bahl said adding that digitalization has started to blur the distinction between customers liking online channel vis-à-vis those preferring physical channel for transactions. CII said that representatives from technology companies including Amazon, Reliance Jio, Snapdeal, eBay, Nykaa, Swiggy, Uber, Shuttl, The Urban Company, Udaan, Paypal, Pepperfry, and consulting firm PwC along with law firms including AZB Partners, and L&L Partner Law Offices apart from CII are part of the e-commerce committee.