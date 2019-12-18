Snapdeal’s Kunal Bahl, Rohit Bansal backs wellness startup; leads funding round

Titan Capital, a venture capital firm of Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal funds for Azah and Job square. (Photographer: Kuni Takahashi/Bloomberg)

Gurugram-based female wellness start-up Azah on Wednesday said it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Titan Capital, a venture capital firm of Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, and others. JobSquare, a recruitment platform, has also announced that it is raising a funding of Rs 1 crore from Titan Capital.

In a statement, Azah said it has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-series A funding from Titan Capital, Angel List India and a few other high net worth individuals. The start-up plans to use the funds to enhance its production, launch new products and expand sales operations in tier-II and III cities, it added. The company aims to double its monthly revenue by the end of the next quarter.

Co-founded by Shashwat Diesh and Aqib Mohammed in 2018, Azah offers chemical-free products in the female hygiene segment. Previously, Azah had raised a seed funding of USD 200,000 from the group of angel investors. In a separate statement, JobSquare said the Rs 1 crore investment from Titan Capital will take the total investment received so far to Rs 3 crore.

“Our intention here is to make processes simpler for both, the applicants and the recruiters… We plan to multiply our India operations by 2020 and our goal is to also expand to the UK and the US by 2021,” JobSquare founder and Chief Executive Officer Ishit Jethwa said. JobSquare connects recruiters and applicants/candidates in real-time based on hyper localisation, resulting into an expedited recruitment process.

Incorporated in April this year, it is already recruiting for companies such as Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Reliance Jio, Wipro, Urban Ladder, BookMyshow, UpGrad, Urban Clap, Sodexo, and Alembic Pharmaceuticals, among others.