Snapdeal waives off penalty on sellers for delayed, cancelled orders amid lockdown

Snapdeal claimed to have more than 5 lakh independent sellers on its platform. (Image: Bloomberg)

The logistical issues faced by e-commerce companies due to the ongoing lockdown have stretched their delivery schedules from few days to weeks. Keeping that in view, e-commerce marketplace for value-conscious buyers –Snapdeal on Thursday extended the delivery timelines for its sellers to plan their order fulfilment as per the local operating conditions. “Snapdeal has extended the timelines available to its sellers for shipping the orders received by them,” a Snapdeal spokesperson told Financial Express Online. The company, which claimed to have more than 5 lakh independent sellers on its platform, told them that it would not levy cancellation charges or penalties for delayed or cancelled orders. The penalty, otherwise, varies depending on delays, cancelling orders etc.

“Current extension conveyed is till 31st March and being extended to 15th April. Will further be assessed to ensure sellers bear no penalty for reasons beyond their control,” the spokesperson said. This was done to ensure that sellers can plan their operations “in a safe & flexible manner as per their local operating conditions,” he added.

While Snapdeal has also prioritized the sale of essential goods including personal and home hygiene, safety products etc. but unlike Amazon and Flipkart, it continues to accept orders for other categories having 20 crore SKUs overall. “We will continue to accept other orders too and are informing other buyers that these will be delivered once movement restrictions are lifted,” the company had said in a statement on Wednesday.

Snapdeal’s chief Kunal Bahl had earlier tweeted the respite given by the Gurugram police to e-commerce companies for delivering orders despite being exempted by the government to function under the current lockdown. “Really appreciate the speed, collaboration and compassion with which law enforcement authorities are working with the eCommerce industry to ensure seamless delivery of goods to consumers,” Bahl said.