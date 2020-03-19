Snapdeal, Urban Company say lockdown cities; VCs, startups have this suggestion to fight coronavirus

Founders of 51 startups and some venture capitalists recently prepared a presentation. (Image: Reuters)

As cases of coronavirus climb in the country, a group of entrepreneurs and Venture Capitalists has written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking lockdown of the impacted cities. Founders of 51 startups and some venture capitalists recently prepared a presentation and said that countries which have acted “early and strongly” have been able to control the virus to some extent, IANS reported. These countries include South Korea, Singapore and Japan. On the other hand, countries such as Iran, Italy, France acted late and are now facing dire consequences.

“Government should impose 2-3 week lockdown with section 144 across major impacted cities right away, and be prepared for a second lockdown later,” said the presentation. Abhiraj Singh Bhal, the co-founder of Urban Company and Kunal Bahl of Snapdeal are some of the names which contributed to the presentation. While the government has already imposed travel restrictions and asked for ban on mass gatherings in some states, the businessmen said that a lot still needs to be done. “We might need a lot more, and sooner rather than later,” the presentation said. The first lockdown should be implemented as soon as 20 March to 12 April. The entrepreneurs have also said that this should be followed by a second phase of lockdown as a part of social distancing.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases have crossed 160 with fresh cases emerging everyday. Several states have imposed a ban on public spaces including museums, movie theaters, shopping malls etc and Punjab has also dismissed public transport in its bid to contain the virus. With a decrease in footfalls, the restaurants are now considering closing down. The markets have also reacted sharply to the coronavirus with Sensex and Nifty touching three year low on Thursday. The rupee is also down to 75 against the US dollar.