Snapdeal enlists local grocers to make quick, intra-city deliveries; now serving 96 cities

The current operations cover essential goods in high demand and include grocery items like rice, tea, coffee, atta etc.

Homegrown e-commerce platform Snapdeal has resumed delivery operations in 96 cities to deliver essential commodities such as groceries by enlisting local grocery stores and suppliers. As the government had put a restriction on deliveries, e-commerce companies had to shut down operations for some time. The intra-city model of serving groceries has helped Snapdeal to onboard local stores to serve in the particular city itself, a Snapdeal spokesperson told Financial Express Online. The company is now serving some non-metro cities as well such as Agra, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jalandhar, Raipur, Surat etc by the intra-city model. “The current operations cover essential goods in high demand and include grocery items like rice, tea, coffee, atta etc. Also, supplies of household cleaning supplies are being prioritized,” Snapdeal said in a statement on Thursday.

The e-commerce platform has tied up with grocer stores and wholesalers to boost intra-city deliveries. The Kunal Bahl-led company is also enlisting local Kisan Mandis in metro cities to ensure staples like pulses, salt, sugar, cooking oil and other packaged food items like biscuits, juices are made available at reasonable prices. While the company is delivering disposable masks in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad, it is now trying to expand the availability to select other cities as well. “The demand for masks far exceeds the supply and sellers are replenishing stocks as fast as they can so that more buyers can be serviced. The availability of sanitizers is expected to improve later this week,” Snapdeal said. While it is taking orders for non-essential items, the delivery will only be attempted after the lockdown lifts.

Meanwhile, Snapdeal employees have decided to part with a day’s salary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES as the country races to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Snapdeal also recently waived off cancellation and delay charges for the merchants who are unable to fulfil orders due to the lockdown situation.

Other e-commerce companies such as Flipkart and Amazon have also resumed deliveries in select cities. However, these companies are not taking fresh orders for non-essential items. Amazon has prioritised those orders which were prepaid.