Snapdeal continues with Bharat play; adds this many small cities to network this year

Kunal Bahl, chief executive officer of Snapdeal. (Photographer: Kuni Takahashi/Bloomberg)

Homegrown e-commerce company Snapdeal has been ramping up its Bharat network and has added delivery reach to another 3,500 pin codes in the current calendar year. The platform now serves about 26,000 pin codes in the country, Snapdeal announced in a statement on Friday. The e-tailer now covers all the metros and tier 1 and 2 cities and most of the tier 3 and 4 towns of India. The company said that more cities are on its radar for expansion in 2020. “The network expansion is a logical next step of our leadership in Bharat-focused e-commerce,” a Snapdeal spokesperson said. The e-tailer has expanded to towns such as Pauri (Uttarakhand), Rajsamand (Rajasthan), Damoh (Madhya Pradesh), Adoor (Kerala), Dhubri (Assam), and Kudal (Maharashtra), among others.

Bharat: New sales driver in e-commerce

Snapdeal had earlier reported that the e-tailer witnessed Diwali sales boom as more customers shopped on Snapdeal platform during the festive season ended in October. During the same time, the e-tailer saw sales volume jump by two times as compared to previous year. About 120 small cities witnessed this jump including cities like Satara, Anand, Bharuch & Pali (West India), Malerkotla, Roorkee, Jhansi and Haridwar (North India), among others. In fact, about 90% of orders placed on the platform are coming from customers living outside the metro cities. “This expansion of the network follows Snapdeal’s rapid gains in the non-metro segment,” Snapdeal said.

One of the major rivals for US-based Amazon and Walmart-backed Flipkart, Snapdeal has been reorienting its business model towards value focused customers and has been strengthening its position in non-metros. The company also recently joined a global group to stop counterfeit products on its platform. The group is called International Trademark Association (INTA) and it also has China’s multinational conglomerate Alibaba as a member. “Snapdeal is committed to collaborating with the right stakeholders to address the issue of trademark counterfeiting,” a Snapdeal spokesperson said earlier.