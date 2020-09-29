Snapdeal announces sales to kick off Diwali festive season; check offers, dates

Snapdeal has added 5 million new shoppers on its platform amid the pandemic.

Homegrown e-commerce platform Snapdeal has announced three sales to kick off Diwali celebrations in the country. Snapdeal’s first sale starts mid-October and will coincide with the Navratri festivities, while the next two sales will run in late October and early November ahead of the Diwali celebrations, the e-tailer said in a statement on Tuesday. To prepare for festive season sales, “Snapdeal has on-boarded more than 75,000 new sellers who are sharply focused on the fast-growing value-merchandise segment. It has also added nearly 5000 manufacturer-sellers on its platform this year,” it said.

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the economy, e-commerce platforms are gearing up for upcoming festivities. In fact, festive season sales will be bigger than last year even amid a pandemic, according to a recent report by Redseer. “RedSeer anticipates the festive sales for the first event to grow 50% on-year over CY19,” according to its Online Festive Forecast Report 2020. Thanks to the expected strong performance this year, e-commerce sales are likely to reach $38 billion, witnessing a 40% on-year growth. Other e-commerce players including Amazon and Flipkart are also gearing up for the mega festive sales as it is anticipated that e-commerce channels will continue to perform well.

This year, Snapdeal will focus on offering better price propositions to its customers and said that prices will be even lower than the last time. Items in categories such as kitchenware, kitchen appliances, home furnishing, home improvement products, fashion apparel including sarees, kurtis, suits and kids wear and fashion accessories like watches and wallets etc will be sold during the sale on discounted prices. “With a vastly enhanced selection of value-priced merchandise, Snapdeal’s Diwali Sales this year are focused around the theme of “Kum Mein Dum”, which will enable users to buy more for less,” the company said. The e-tailer will also provide additional discounts on bank cards.