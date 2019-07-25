Snapdeal adds over 60,000 new vendor partners in 2 years

India’s retail business segment is currently worth Rs 56 lakh crore, which will be worth Rs 138 lakh crore by 2025, he added. (Reuters)

E-commerce platform Snapdeal has added more than 60,000 new vendor partners in the last two years and the number of products listed with the company has increased by five crore during the period, an official said. Currently, Snapdeal has a market share of only 2-3 per cent.The company expects to have a market share of 10 per cent in a few years, he said.

“Snapdeal has more than five lakh registered vendors who have more than 200 million products in the market. In the last two years, Snapdeal has added over 60,000 new vendor partners who have listed five crore new product on this platform,” Snapdeal senior vice president (corporate communications) Rajnish Wahi said.

More than 80 per cent of the company’s customers are from non-metro cities. So, the company is paying more attention to the customers who believe in purchasing value products for daily use rather than the expensive products, he said. India’s retail business segment is currently worth Rs 56 lakh crore, which will be worth Rs 138 lakh crore by 2025, he added. He said more than 25,000 vendors of Rajasthan are selling their products through the portal.