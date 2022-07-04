Smarten power systems: Energy storage space gets a green boost

In recent years, the energy sector has seen a significant transformation. Climate change and the depletion of natural resources have stressed the necessity of moving from non-renewable to renewable energy sources. As the world becomes more conscious of the need to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, clean energy products are becoming increasingly important.

Incepted in 2014, Gurugram-based Smarten Power Systems is one of India’s leading power-backup manufacturers and has filled a major gap in the energy consumption space by developing a highly efficient alternative source of energy. “The world needs to switch completely to solar energy and other clean sources like wind and tidal energy,” says Rajnish Sharma, CEO & director, Smarten. “Our vision is to make valuable contributions to this energy transition in the coming decades.”

Smarten has been developing advanced products that provide consumers with reliable power back-up, such as home UPS and inverters, PWM-based Solar PCUs, MPPT-based Solar PCUs, solar batteries, solar PCUs, and solar charge controllers. “The solar power sector has grown at a drastic rate over the last decade and is expected to play a major role in the shift away from conventional energy generation,” says Sharma. As a pioneer in the solar products industry, Smarten aims to provide innovative solutions to the world’s growing need for sustainable energy consumption. “We aim to disrupt the energy storage market with 100% indigenous products for the B2B and B2C segments. Smarten’s solutions help tackle rising utility bills while encouraging people to make eco-friendly lifestyle choices,” he adds.



Over the years, Smarten has constantly striven to create products that use cutting-edge technology and the latest advancements in the field. The company has caused a significant shift in the industry through the use of Sine-wave technology, which enjoys an advantage over conventional technologies like Square-wave in terms of reliability, efficiency, and safety.

“Customers across the globe, especially in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Dubai, are choosing Smarten’s innovative products. We have experienced a substantial surge in demand for our products from more than 25 countries and have been leading the power-backup product market, both domestically and internationally,” says Sharma.



Smarten has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and has sold over one million Sine-wave inverter products since its inception in 2014. With steep growth in business, Smarten has emerged as one of the top power-backup product providers in the market and carved a place for itself as one of the most reliable brands in India and the global market.

“We are a bootstrapped company. The company is set to clock revenues of `300 crore this fiscal, i.e. FY2022-23,” says Sharma. “We have diligently invested more than eight years producing reliable and affordable solar products for the market. With a comprehensive range of products, we are gearing up to set a new benchmark in the energy sector.”

After becoming a leading player in the Northern and Southern parts of the country, the company plans to strengthen its presence in the Western and Eastern regions by the end of 2022. Sharma explains, “Smarten aspires to change the face of the industry in the coming years with the help of its in-house R&D facilities and upcoming production facilities, totalling 1,00,000 square feet in size.”

With a strong vision to promote the use of green energy, Smarten aims to make consumers choose Sine-wave technology over Square-wave technology, given the former’s advantages. In short, it is striving for a cleaner and more sustainable future.