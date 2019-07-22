SmartE raises close to Rs 100 crore from Mitsui & Co

By: |
Published: July 22, 2019 1:18:52 AM

We also ended up building the EV charging infrastructure,” he said. Most of the rides undertaken by the firm are on under three-km routes.

Goldie Srivastava, co-founder and CEO, SmartE said the firm which was founded in 2014 had started with about 30 vehicles. (Representational Image)

Electric vehicle operator SmartE has raised close to Rs 100 crore in its Series B funding round from Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co.
In addition to the equity funding, Mitsui will bring multiple synergies through its existing businesses in the EV domain around the world.
SmartE offers mobility services across multiple metro stations in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Faridabad with its EVs. In addition to its fleet, SmartE has also built EV charging infrastructure with a capacity to concurrently charge more than 800 electric three-wheelers.

With its series B fundraise, the company is looking to rapidly increase its fleet size within Delhi-NCR as well as other key cities around the country. It will also use the funds to significantly ramp up its charging infra network to offer both plug-in vehicle charging as well as battery swapping solutions.

Goldie Srivastava, co-founder and CEO, SmartE said the firm which was founded in 2014 had started with about 30 vehicles. “At least in three-wheelers, the economics of EVs started making sense even back in 2014. We also ended up building the EV charging infrastructure,” he said. Most of the rides undertaken by the firm are on under three-km routes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. SmartE raises close to Rs 100 crore from Mitsui & Co
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop