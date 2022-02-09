Skill training: Building digital skills for growth

Microsoft introduces a new initiative to help staff in SMBs develop digital skills for success

Aiming to help small and medium businesses (SMBs) stay ahead of the curve with the right digital skills, Microsoft India has introduced a skilling initiative by centralising all its relevant skill-building resources. Tailored specifically for the country’s SMBs, this effort builds on the global skills initiative that had helped close to three million people in India acquire digital skills during the pandemic.



Small and medium businesses are the backbone of the country’s economy, contributing to ~30% of India’s GDP and providing employment to over 114 million people. Digital tools are essential to helping SMBs respond to changes in the market, streamline their organisations, protect against threats and plan for long-term business resiliency. However, a lack of employee skills has been among the biggest challenges for SMBs. With high customer expectations for digital literacy—and a surge in connected digital experiences— SMBs need to learn new ways to use technology for greater customer engagement, efficiency and agility.



As businesses become increasingly reliant on technology, digital skills are fundamental to helping SMBs evaluate and implement the right digital tools, in the right way. By building their digital skills, SMBs raise their knowledge capital, including organisational processes and employee talent, putting them at a greater competitive advantage in a digitally enabled economy.



Harish Vellat, country head – Small, Medium & Corporate Business, Microsoft India, said, “SMBs have been at the forefront of our country’s economic rebuilding following the pandemic and are facing immense pressure to keep up with the dramatic shift in how we work and live. It is critical that they are equipped with the skills that can help them develop long-term strategies for their business and reimagine new paths for their success. By providing these skill-building resources, we are fulfilling our commitment to creating an inclusive economy and helping SMBs transform and thrive.”



Since SMB owners want to focus on growing their business— not on searching for the right training resources—Microsoft’s goal is to make it easier for them to find what they need, when they need it. The flexible and accessible skill-building approach provides digital skilling resources via e-learning and online training assets from sources like Microsoft Learn and LinkedIn Learning.