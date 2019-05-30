Siemens sharpens focus on Indian startups

German engineering and electronics conglomerate Siemens will accelerate efforts to develop and bring to market innovative solutions that create sustainable value for businesses and societies. The company is opening the India office for Next47, an independent global venture firm committed to helping connect Siemens customers to startup innovation from around the world. As many as 4,000 IoT and software experts will collaborate with teams around the world to conceptualise, develop, test and bring-to-market applications in the areas of smart urban infrastructure, digital enterprise, connected mobility, future of energy and artificial intelligence. The IoT solutions developed in India will complement the work done at the MindSphere Application Centres, based in Pune, Noida and Gurgaon where software developers, data specialists and engineers work together with Siemens customers to develop digital innovations for data analysis and machine learning. Siemens also announced the opening of a Next47 office in Bangalore. Roland Busch, chief operating officer, chief technology officer and Member of the Managing Board, Siemens AG, said, \u201cIndia is a key focus market and plays an important role in our global digitalisation strategy. Research and software development in India coupled with the sharpened focus on startup innovations through Next47 will actively drive the implementation of cutting-edge technologies. With our unique IoT platform, comprising an advanced technology stack, domain know-how and an inclusive innovation ecosystem, Siemens is well-prepared to support India into the digital age.\u201d Early this week, Siemens Innovation Day 2019 held in Mumbai, showcased innovative solutions that create sustainable value for businesses and societies. It was a platform for dialogue around output-driven, market-oriented technological and business innovations.