Siemens sharpens focus on Indian startups

By: |
Published: May 30, 2019 12:39:41 AM

Next47 startup incubator’s presence in Bengaluru to help bring startup innovation to Siemens customers in the region

sieemens, next47, digital enterprise, iot solutionSiemens announced the opening of a Next47 office in Bangalore.

German engineering and electronics conglomerate Siemens will accelerate efforts to develop and bring to market innovative solutions that create sustainable value for businesses and societies. The company is opening the India office for Next47, an independent global venture firm committed to helping connect Siemens customers to startup innovation from around the world.

As many as 4,000 IoT and software experts will collaborate with teams around the world to conceptualise, develop, test and bring-to-market applications in the areas of smart urban infrastructure, digital enterprise, connected mobility, future of energy and artificial intelligence. The IoT solutions developed in India will complement the work done at the MindSphere Application Centres, based in Pune, Noida and Gurgaon where software developers, data specialists and engineers work together with Siemens customers to develop digital innovations for data analysis and machine learning.

Siemens also announced the opening of a Next47 office in Bangalore.

Roland Busch, chief operating officer, chief technology officer and Member of the Managing Board, Siemens AG, said, “India is a key focus market and plays an important role in our global digitalisation strategy.
Research and software development in India coupled with the sharpened focus on startup innovations through Next47 will actively drive the implementation of cutting-edge technologies. With our unique IoT platform, comprising an advanced technology stack, domain know-how and an inclusive innovation ecosystem, Siemens is well-prepared to support India into the digital age.”

Early this week, Siemens Innovation Day 2019 held in Mumbai, showcased innovative solutions that create sustainable value for businesses and societies. It was a platform for dialogue around output-driven, market-oriented technological and business innovations.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Siemens sharpens focus on Indian startups
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition