  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sidbi extends validity of Swavalamban Crisis Responsive Fund

By: |
January 8, 2021 8:10 PM

TReDS is an electronic platform where receivables of MSMEs drawn against buyers (large corporates, public sector undertakings, government departments, etc) are financed through multiple financiers at competitive rates.

sidbi news The last date of drawdown of the fund will now be up to May 31, 2021, Sidbi said

Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) on Friday said it has extended the validity of ‘Swavalamban Crisis Responsive Fund’ (SCRF) to facilitate free onboarding of more micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on TReDS platform.

SCRF was set up in June 2020 to support onboarding of MSMEs on the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform and waiving their joining/registration fees.

Related News

The last date of drawdown of the fund will now be up to May 31, 2021, Sidbi said in a release. It said the plan is to on board over 13,500 MSMEs by March 31, 2021 as against the earlier envisaged 10,000.

Receivables Exchange of India (RXIL), M1xchange and Invoicemart are the three TReDS platforms which help MSMEs gain access to working capital through invoice discounting via multiple financiers. As on November 30, 2020, a total of 6,545 MSMEs have been given free onboarding facility on TReDS through RXIL, M1xchange and Invoicemart, the release said.

TReDS is an electronic platform where receivables of MSMEs drawn against buyers (large corporates, public sector undertakings, government departments, etc) are financed through multiple financiers at competitive rates through an auction mechanism.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

SIDBI
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Sidbi extends validity of Swavalamban Crisis Responsive Fund
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Income Tax dept surveys Flipkart arm, Swiggy on charges of tax evasion by associated vendors
2Flipkart partners Logistics Skill Sector Council, KSDC to set up Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru
3Post-Covid hiring: More small businesses, startups look to onboard people in Q4 amid pandemic recovery