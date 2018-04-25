Shell Foundation and Zone Startups join hands to initiate accelerator for Women entrepreneurs in the energy sector

Shell Foundation, the charity arm of Shell Foundation, has entered into a partnership with Zone Startups India. Zone Startups, Indian arm, will launch a women entrepreneurs led accelerator program in the energy sector.

The three year program, will seek to on board around 100 women entrepreneurs in the energy access domain from across India and provide them with mentoring, corporate connects and get their proof of concepts (POC) off the ground. The Startups under the programme will also be eligible for a $10,000 – $15,000 grant from the program to fine tune their products and make it market roll out ready.

Ajay Ramasubramaniam, Director (India), Zone Startups in an exclusive chat with FE said, “The aim of this program is to make a beginning in building an entire ecosystem for the startups in the energy domain.” The program – Powered – will function in two cohorts and is also supported by DFID India.

Ajay adds that the team will be hitting the road in cities like Shillong, Dehradoon, Chennai and Ahmedabad in addition to the usual spots like Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore to conduct on ground events in order to interact with the existing ecosystem stakeholders in these cities. This is likely to help them identify innovative and real problem solving energy focused startups.

Zone Startups India, which launched their operations 4 years back here, has already been actively working with women entrepreneurs here through their program empoWer, which is believed to have attracted Shell Foundation to launch this program in India. Other partners in this program include Microsoft and HDFC Bank.

Sam Parker, Director, Shell Foundation, who would be making this announcement today, said, “We believe integrating gender inclusive strategies lead to better performing businesses. Women entrepreneurs have a limited access to early stage growth and capital they require to grow sustainably. This program is a unique opportunity to create an enabling ecosystem to nurture and support women entrepreneurs in the energy value chain.”

Under Powered, Zone Startups, plan to run a series of bootcamps, workshops, industry engagements in order to create an ecosystem for such entrepreneurs in a sector, which is known to have negligible women employees too. Ajay said, though the program will run for 6 weeks but we would be supporting the startups under this program for a minimum of 2 years.