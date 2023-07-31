SemiconIndia future DESIGN DLI: Two more MSMEs added to India’s grand vision of becoming semiconductor hub

MSMEs in Semiconductor: The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MietY) has picked two more MSMEs/startups Aheesa Digital Innovations and Calligo Technologies under its SemiconIndia future DESIGN DLI (Design-Linked Incentive) scheme. This took the total beneficiary count to seven MSME/startups under the scheme that provides financial incentives along with design infrastructure support for development and deployment of semiconductor designs.

The Chennai-based Aheesa Digital Innovations is a fabless semiconductor company that focuses on telecom, networking, and cyber security domains. Under the scheme, Aheesa will develop its own Aheesa Vihaan series of Networking SoCs (system-on-chip), an integrated circuit that integrates most or all components of a computer or other electronic system. The first version of Aheesa Vihaan is based on the soft IP-form C-DAC’s VEGA Processor Core, developed under Digital India RISC-V Processor (DIR-V).

Bengaluru-based Calligo Technologies is also a fabless semiconductor enterprise that works in the areas of high-performance computing, big data and artificial intelligence/machine learning. The company works to improve the computing performance by means of software and hardware acceleration. Under the scheme, Calligo will develop an accelerator product capable of doing computations, using a new number system- POSITs, which will be integrated into Digital India’s RISC-V Processor (DIR-V).

The scheme offers support for the initial three years from January 1, 2022. The basic eligibility criteria to avail of the benefits under the scheme is to maintain the domestic status of the firm. This means that more than 50 per cent of the capital in it is beneficially owned by resident Indian citizens and/ or Indian companies, which are ultimately owned and controlled by resident Indian citizens.

The initiative provides support for the development and deployment of semiconductor designs, for Integrated Circuits, Chipsets, Systems on Chips (SoCs), Systems and IP cores, and semiconductor-linked designs.

Also read: Over 66% of logistics MSMEs have ‘digital maturity’ of more than 50%: Vi Business study

Five MSMEs/startups were approved by MeitY for support under the DLI scheme and announced during the 2nd and 3rd DLI roadshows held earlier this year in Bengaluru and Delhi. The seven beneficiaries will be working on making chip and IP cores for automotive, mobility and computing sectors, the ministry said.

The development comes amid India’s growing aim to become a semiconductor hub in the next 10 years. Inauguarating the SemiconIndia 2023 programme, which showcased India’s semiconductor strategy and related policies, last week in Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referring to Moore’s Law with exponential growth at its heart said that India is witnessing the same exponential growth in India’s digital and electronic manufacturing sector.

Also read: Meta and CAIT to upskill 10 million traders via WhatsApp Business app

“In 2014 India’s electronic manufacturing was less than 30 billion dollars, which has crossed 100 billion dollars today. The export of electronics and mobile devices has doubled in the last 2 years,” said PM Modi. He also informed that the number of broadband users in the country increased from 6 crores to 80 crores while the number of internet connections rose from 25 crores to more than 85 crores today. Referring to these statistics, the Prime Minister emphasized that it not only signifies India’s progress but is also an indicator of growing businesses in the country, as per a PMO statement.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises