Selling on Flipkart now gets cheaper as e-commerce giant cuts sellers’ commission

Walmart-backed e-commerce platform Flipkart has reduced commissions charged from sellers retailing products on the marketplace in a bid to boost their sales and attract more sellers on the platform. The revision in the commissions will be made quarterly and the next revision will take place around September, that is, before the Big Billion Days, sources aware of the development told Financial Express Online. "This is going to be a quarterly exercise.\u00a0As Flipkart enters the festive season in coming months there could be chances of further reduction in the commission rates to get maximum bang for the buck when it comes to seller commission and empower them to do maximum business," one source said. The commission, which Flipkart charges sellers. was so far based on products priced below and above Rs 300. With the revised rates effective from June 24, the commission to charged stands at products up to Rs 300, Rs 300-500, Rs 500-1000, and more than Rs 1,000. The commission charged by Flipkart, which has over 1 lakh sellers, ranges between 8-10 per cent depending on the product and "in some categories it is around 12 per cent," another source said. For categories such as furniture and home products, the rates have been cut by 8 per cent while for books and general merchandise category Flipkart has reduced rate by around 13 per cent, the source added. "Revised rates would benefit small sellers who are selling goods of lesser value. They should not be charged the same commission that a seller selling goods worth Rs 1000 or above is charged since the margin is less in the former," source said. In another development, Flipkart has revised the shipping fee as well. For products weighing between 500 gram - 3 kilograms, the charges have been reduced by 57 per cent. A huge chunk of products belongs to this weight category particularly mobiles. For instance,\u00a0for local shipping in that weight category, the fee has been cut from Rs 18 to Rs 8. On the other hand, for local and national shipping, products weighing up to 500 gram, the fee has been increased by Re 1. Flipkart has divided shipping of products based on weights, that is, 0-500 gm, 500 gm-3 kg, 3 kg-5kg and over 5 kg. Shipping is also divided into local, zonal, regional and national.