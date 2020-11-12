Sellers witnessed biggest festive sale, says Amazon

Close to 600 sellers saw more than Rs 1 crore in sales and nearly 6,500 sellers recorded sales amounting to over Rs 10 lakh, the firm said in a blog post.

E-commerce major Amazon, which launched a month-long festive sale this year, on Wednesday said the annual event was the biggest for its sellers. Close to 600 sellers saw more than Rs 1 crore in sales and nearly 6,500 sellers recorded sales amounting to over Rs 10 lakh, the firm said in a blog post.

The company said that nearly three times more customers signed up for Prime membership during the festive season as compared to a normal business day. Three out of five such sign-ups came from beyond the metros.

“We added lakhs of direct and indirect jobs and enabled tens of thousands of local stores and service partners across 350 cities who witnessed their most successful business month of the year” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India.

Sellers from 6,387 pin-codes received orders while customers placed orders from 99.3% of India’s pin codes, the company claimed. Close to 74,000 sellers who received an order were from smaller cities such as Chikkaballapur in Karnataka, Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu, Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, Moga in Punjab and Malda in West Bengal.

Over 1.5 million customers bought a phone from Amazon for the first time, the firm said.