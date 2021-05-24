Sales Spurt: E-commerce firms press pedal on hiring across functions

Sivaram said there has been a 15% jump in the demand for management information specialists over the pre-pandemic period. Customers, he added, were also looking for CAD designers, those manning IT help desks, UI and UX developers and full stack programmers.
Given the big increase in online transactions even for daily purchases, especially since the pandemic struck early in 2020, e-commerce companies have been compelled to beef up their teams across functions. HAN Digital estimates there has been more than a 27% year-on-year increase in active jobs in the technology segment of e-commerce tech during January-March. Of this, about 15% accounts for replacements and the rest are new positions.
Compensation too has seen an increase. Vijay Sivaram, CEO, Quess IT Staffing said the industry was seeing pay hikes of 15-18% for those with semi-niche skills and upwards of 30% for those with niche skills. “Joining and retention bonuses, up-skilling options are also part of the offer package,” he said. This is less true for most non-IT roles where the average hikes are 10-12%. As Kamal Karanth, co-founder, Xpheno points out although there is demand, companies are able to find talent.
Saran Balasundaram, founder and CEO, HAN Digital expects the e-commerce industry to add a net 25,000-30,000 people in 2021. “India is preferred destination for outsourcing product development and developing new age e-commerce solutions. The talent war for attracting the best started from August 2020 onward,” Balasundaram said.
Ajoy Thomas, a business head at TeamLease Services observed hiring for delivery boys, pickers, packers and loaders had jumped 40% since the pandemic commensurate with the increased demand for food-tech and e-groceries. Xpheno’s Karanth points out hiring for non-IT roles — voice-based customer support, experience design, merchandising — has seen an unusual spurt of 12-15% in recent months. Between growth and replacement hiring, numbers of 80,000-1,20,000 are possible.
Balasundaram observes that while talent is available professionals need to constantly upgrade them given that technology too is fast changing. Employees in technology roles across e-commerce currently number some 1.4 lakh. For perspective, this is about 3% of the total head count of 46 lakh employed in IT and BP management roles and nearly 5% of the 30.2 lakh IT professionals. The number would be much higher if the head count in e-commerce ancillary markets like supply chain and fulfilment under ITBPM are included.
