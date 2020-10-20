  • MORE MARKET STATS

SAIF Partners’ Alok Goel exits VC firm after over 5 years to become entrepreneur

October 20, 2020 1:27 PM

Goel had joined the VC firm back in 2015 after serving as COO of redBus and CEO of now Axis Bank-owned financial services marketplace FreeCharge. He led SAIF's investments into Meesho, ShareChat, Toppr, Unacademy, FarEye, Factors.ai, and more.

Goel would not be part of the seventh fund closed at 400 million dollars that SAIF announced on Tuesday. (Image: Bloomberg)

Top tier venture capital firm SAIF Partners’ Alok Goel has quit the company after more than five years working as a partner. Goel had joined the VC firm, which is now rebranded as Elevation Capital, back in 2015 after serving as COO of redBus and CEO of now Axis Bank-owned financial services marketplace FreeCharge. Meesho, ShareChat, Toppr, Unacademy, FarEye, Factors.ai, Goodera, Haber, MedTrail, SuperOps, Zomentum were among the companies in which SAIF’s investments were led by Goel. The investor would not be part of the seventh fund closed at $400 million that SAIF announced on Tuesday.

“After awesome 5+ years at SAIF, I plan to pursue an independent entrepreneurial journey and hence will not to be part of the new @SAIFPartners Fund 7. Will remain a partner for fund 4/5/6 and help portfolio. Looking forward to sharing what i am planning next:),” Goel announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

To be updated…

