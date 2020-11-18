SaaS unicorn Druva acquires US-based Salesforce cloud backup firm sfApex to ramp up data protection

Druva had turned unicorn in June 2019 with a 130-million dollars investment led by Viking Global Investors.

Pune and California-based cloud data protection and management unicorn startup Druva has acquired Texas-based Salesforce data migration service provider sfApex. While Salesforce has been among the most widely adopted software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications by businesses, however, the company had discontinued its own data recovery feature in July this year. This had exposed businesses to the risk of data loss that is now likely to be addressed by Druva along with sfApex via SaaS data protection and management for Salesforce with “granular backup and data recovery as well as streamlined and automated migrations and improved tools for developers,” the company said.

Druva claimed the acquisition would help it offer the best of both technologies — data protection with sandbox management (to prevent critical system resources from harmful applications) and data governance delivered via the cloud. “Salesforce is critical to every organization: the data stored within it fuels growth, ensures strong customer relationships, and helps identify opportunities to expand relationships,” said Jaspreet Singh, Founder and CEO, Druva. sfApex would help Druva offer solutions to its customers “without ever having to worry about the lights going out.”

The company said its cloud platform allows data protection from “other leading SaaS applications including Microsoft365, Google Workspace, and Slack within a single platform,” to offer compliance visibility and recovery. The SaaS platform, which is built on Amazon Web Services, claimed to drive down costs for businesses by up to 50 per cent by freeing them up from unnecessary hardware, capacity planning, and software management. Druva’s solution is currently used by more than 4,000 companies including Indigo, University of Manchester, American Cancer Society, Phillips, Frontier Silicon, etc.

Druva had last year June turned unicorn with a $130 million investment led by Viking Global Investors that took its total investment raised to $328 million. Global awareness with respect to cloud usage and enormous data generation by businesses globally along with an evolving regulatory regime worldwide has given birth to the need for companies like Druva that counts Microsoft, Dell, Rubrik, IBM, Acronis among others as its competitors. It was launched by IIT-Guwahati alumnus Jaspreet Singh along with Milind Borate and Ramani Kothandaraman in 2008 who worked with Singh at data protection company Veritas.