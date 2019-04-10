Rs 1.8 lakh single Zomato order, crossing rivers to deliver food; eventful year at popular food app

Zomato recently released its annual report for the just concluded financial year 2018-19, and with it, it has also given an insider’s peak into what goes behind the scenes and all interesting instances that it witnessed throughout the year. From a single delivery worth Rs 1.85 lakh to crossing rivers to ship a package, Zomato had one exciting year.

In Jaipur, Zomato delivered 415 boxes for a single delivery which was worth Rs 1,84,760. In Guwahati, a delivery guy crossed Brahamputra river on a boat for shipping a food package. Zomato also revealed facts about various cities based on their eating habits. While the city of Anand in Gujarat is head over heels for Pizza, Tamil Nadu’s Madurai craves Chicken Biryani the most, data from Zomato revealed.

Also, beyond metro cities, Gujarat’s Ahmedabad saw most deliveries. People in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore seem to be creatures of the night, with midnight deliveries in the city topping the charts, surpassing even Mumbai. Zomato also said that there was a request from Lucknow for a food package worth Rs 16,800. Up north, Jammu people are more likely to eat fast-food among tier-3 cities.

Meanwhile, the food aggregating company also released its financial statement for the FY19. Witnessing a boom in its revenues with 200% growth, the company also said that its costs have grown over five times. This can be attributed to the discounts and other incentives that the company offers to expand its customer base. Marketing spend is also a major factor.

Speaking about the rise in cost, Zomato said that because of the promotional marketing spends, the company witnessed tremendous growth. “In our experience, being first-to-market gives us a distinct competitive advantage in the food delivery sector… all the marketing investment we made in FY19 will bear fruit in FY20 and beyond — when we realise the Lifetime Value of the users that we have acquired,” Zomato said in a statement.

Meanwhile, queries have been sent to Zomato for further details.