Robotic process automation company UiPath raises $568 million in Series D funding

Robotic process automation company UiPath said it was closing its Series D investment round, raising $568 million, at a post-money valuation of $7 billion, led by Coatue and joined by Dragoneer, Wellington, and Sands Capital. The financial transaction had been advised by T Rowe Price Associates. Accel, which led the Series A and B rounds, and CapitalG and Sequoia which led the Series C round, all participated in this round, as did other existing investors, including IVP and Madrona Venture Group, UiPath said. The firm had first closed its Series A funding in April 2017. UiPath said recent customer additions include American Fidelity, BankUnited, CWT, Duracell, Google, Japan Exchange Group, LogMeIn, McDonalds, NHS Shared Business Services, Nippon Life Insurance Company, NTT Communications Corporation, Orange, Ricoh Company, Rogers Communications, Shinsei Bank, Quest Diagnostics, Uber, US Navy, Voya Financial, Virgin Media and World Fuel Services. Raghu Subramanian, president and CEO, UiPath India, said the opportunities for UiPath in a diverse country like India were massive, ranging from sectors like IT to banking, financial services and insurance and health care to government. \u201cMore than that, India is in a prime position to become an RPA powerhouse because of the rapid adoption of RPA and AI and the growing talent pool. We are committed to investing in India,\u201d he said, adding that the firm wants to create a talent base of 5,00,000 automation-trained professionals.