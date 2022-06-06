Ridding small and midsized businesses’ digital journey of pain points

Treflo is a mobile-friendly SaaS platform aimed at being a productivity suite configured exclusively for Indian small and midsized businesses (SMBs). Its powerful middleware integrates itself into the workflow of businesses and makes meeting compliance obligations up to 100 times simpler. Automated GST billing and payments, one-click compliance, staff, customer, and cash flow management, and growth insights are some of the features that position Treflo as the go-to app for SMBs, claims the company founder & CEO, Rahul Meena.

“While working on our previous gigs, we engaged with hundreds of SMBs of varied sizes, becoming aware of the challenges faced by them in their digitisation journey,” he says. Treflo was thus reconceptualised to provide such businesses easy, fast and cheap technology solutions. “Being a mobile-first application, the platform covers every entrepreneur who is a part of the burgeoning digital ecosystem in India,” says Meena. “We have delivered various aha moments to our SMB clients by offering India’s first automated E-way bill generation and GST filing solution on mobile.”

According to him, Treflo is growing at a rate of 250% m-o-m. It has a user base of over 10,000, with over 1,000 invoices being created through the platform to date. It offers pan-India services, witnessing very healthy business generation from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and UP.

A bootstrapped startup, Treflo is raising funds now, with angel investors providing 60% of the money. It makes money from B2B trading through its marketplace and envisions acquiring 1 mn businesses in 2022 under its industry-spanning umbrella for MSMEs. “The goal is to acquire $10 mn in payments through the digital payments solution for SMBs,” says Meena. Aiming to process about Rs 10,000-15,000 crore in GST filing, the platform wants to be the propelling force for SMBs through its solutions.