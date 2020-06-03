Revised MSME definition to help ease of doing biz, attract investments: Textile sector

MSMEs hold 29% share in the country’s GDP and 48% share in the country's exports and provide employment to millions of people.
The textile sector welcomes the Centre’s decision to revise the definition of MSMEs and says that it will not only help the sector grow but promote seamless expansion, ease of doing business as well as attract
huge investments.
Increasing sales turnover limit to Rs 250 crore from the recently announced turnover of Rs 100 crore while excluding export sales turnover from this calculation would greatly benefit the highly labour-intensive and fragmented textiles, and clothing sector, the industry said.
- SBI doubles down on lending to small businesses in hinterland; launches vertical to offer micro credit
- Identity change: Covid-hit startups look to become MSMEs to benefit from govt’s mega relief package
- ‘Govt must replace red-tapism with red carpet to attract firms exiting China and for MSMEs to benefit’
T Rajkumar, chairman, Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, said, MSMEs, which hold 29% share in the country’s GDP and 48% share in the country’s exports and provide employment to millions of people, will benefit maximum from the change in the definition.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.