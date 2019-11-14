Restaurants 2.0: Now, robots will decide if you should get free beer or nothing

Dineout said that personalisation and offering better services to customers is at the heart of this program.

How would you like visiting a restaurant which knows your previous orders, profiles you and decides if you should get a complimentary beer or wine or in some cases, maybe nothing? Dineout, a platform that allows restaurant reservation, has been working on a technology that profiles customers and helps restaurants in identifying those who usually spend high, Ankit Mehrotra, Co-founder, Dineout, told Financial Express Online. “Someone who has a profile to spend Rs 5,000, restaurants must be able to offer them a free glass of wine. Someone who has a profile of spending Rs 2,000, maybe they should get a free beer,” Ankit said. Dineout said that personalisation and offering better services to customers is at the heart of this program while maintaining high business margins for restaurants.

“I can tell a restaurant when a customer walks in that he is not just a premium customer at your place but his profile is of top-level. So, you should treat them in a different way… Not every customer is equal,” Ankit said. When asked if the move will promote preferential treatment and segregation of customers, Ankit Mehrotra said that it is already happening. “To date it was not possible to do it at an individual restaurant level. But, we are able to do it at an aggregate level,” he added. However, the company is promoting it as an efficient way and bringing restaurant business at par with changing business practices. “It is happening everywhere. For flights, in hotels. The restaurants have not recognised it… We want to record your orders from the restaurant’s perspective and help them deliver better services to consumers by personalisation.”

Called Dinein, the technology also helps customers with food recommendations, based on previous order patterns. It will also help in placing the order from your smartphone screen, eliminating the need of someone who will take orders and communicate the same to the chef. Further, this will likely reduce the turnaround time, bring orders quicker and also cut down human interaction.

Comparing it to Uber’s model of rating customers, Ankit Mehrotra said that companies rate customers by their behaviour. “Our model rates them on their spending behaviour. Also, don’t we rate restaurants as well? We are just doing it on the reverse side now,” he added.

The product is already live and Dineout has been having trial runs across 20 restaurants. It is in beta right now and the company is taking customer feedback on the same. Dineout looks to go full-throttle with the programme in as soon as two-three months and will roll out the program probably in Delhi, first and then move along to other metro cities. The beta version of Dinein has been live since July 2019.

Meanwhile, Dineout has also integrated with Amazon to provide back-end solutions to its restaurant partners as a part of its B2B business.