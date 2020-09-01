Reliance’s JioMart crosses 50 lakh downloads on Google Play Store; sees this much weekly installs

JioMart was rated 4.7 stars in comparison to the 4.2-star rating for BigBasket and 4.1 for Grofers on Google Play Store.

Mukesh Ambani’s grocery venture JioMart has crossed a whopping 50 lakh-download mark on the Google Play Store in around six weeks after launch. The app, which was released on the Play Store on July 16, 2020, and hit over 10 lakh downloads within around five days, is witnessing 7-8 lakh downloads per week on an average. JioMart primarily competes with Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba-backed BigBasket and Japanese startup backer SoftBank-funded Grofers. While both have over 1 crore downloads on Play Store, BigBasket was released in May 2013 and Grofers in December 2014. JioMart was rated 4.7 stars in comparison to 4.2-star rating for BigBasket and 4.1 for Grofers. Amazon Pantry and Flipkart Supermart have also been active in the online grocery segment in India that is likely to grow at 60 per cent CAGR from around $2.1 billion in gross GMV in 2019 to $8.7 billion in 2022.

The app was launched nearly two months after Reliance launched the JioMart website to deliver orders in more than 200 cities. The app and the website have been offering a minimum of 5 per cent off below MRP on all products. JioMart has also started displaying ‘country of origin’ information for all products listed along with other e-commerce websites as per the government’s directive.

JioMart, which would soon venture into other categories including electronics, fashion, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare even as it recently acquired e-pharmacy startup Netmeds, had in July crossed the 4-lakh-daily-order mark. Announcing its Q1 results on July 30, Reliance noted in a statement that “within a few weeks of launch, JioMart has already delivered over 400,000 orders on a single day, which is significantly higher than any other grocery home delivery company.” This indicated JioMart surpassing other online grocery ventures.

Importantly, JioMart neither seek a minimum order value to deliver goods to consumers nor does it charges a delivery fee, unlike other players. For example, Amazon Pantry delivers orders free for transactions above Rs 799, while Flipkart customers have to shop for at least Rs 600 on Supermart to place an order and Rs 1,200 to get them delivered without a fee. Moreover, Grofers offer free delivery for orders worth Rs 800 or above and BigBasket does it for orders upward of Rs 1,200.