Reliance Retail picked around 96 per cent stake in Urban Ladder for Rs 182.12 crore,

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries’ retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures has acquired around 96 per cent stake in eight-year-old online furniture marketplace Urban Ladder for Rs 182.12 crore, according to a stock exchange filing. Urban Ladder was among a clutch of startups including Netmeds with whom Reliance was in talks for acquiring stakes in the past few months. The acquisition would further amplify Ambani’s e-commerce initiative that is perceived as a potent competitor to current e-commerce incumbents Jeff Bezos’ Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart in India. Urban Ladder would “further enable the group’s digital and new commerce initiatives and widen the bouquet of consumer products provided by the group,” the filing read.