Reliance Jio launches connectivity and cloud services for MSMEs

Reliance Jio on Monday announced the launch of its connectivity and cloud infrastructure services, especially for start-ups and micro, small and medium businesses. While these services will be free for emerging start-ups, MSMEs can avail of these services starting from Rs 1,500 per month.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said 80% of the cost of running a start-up goes towards cloud and connectivity infrastructure. “Jio will invest and financially support those start-ups that have the potential to address India’s big needs in agriculture, healthcare, education and skill development which will boost creation of new livelihoods,” he said.

Talking about small businesses, Ambani said a bundle of connectivity, productivity and automation tools now costs a micro and small business between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per month. However, Jio aims to provide small businesses with unlimited enterprise-grade voice and data services, video conferencing solutions, marketing and sales solutions. “These tools will help them run their business efficiently and at par with larger enterprises,” said Ambani.

Reliance Jio has partnered with Microsoft to offer its cloud technology Azure, Azure AI and Office 365. Talking about the partnership, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadela said, “Together, we will offer comprehensive technology solutions – from compute and storage, to connectivity and productivity – to small businesses everywhere in the country. Both the companies will partner to launch new cloud data centres in India, ensuring more organisations can access the tools and platforms they need to build their own digital capability.”