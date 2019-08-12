Reliance Jio Fiber to empower 2.4 million SMEs, says Mukesh Ambani; partners with Microsoft to digitize them

Jio Fiber will provide cloud connectivity to MSMEs and would empower 2.4 million small and medium businesses.

Indian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are among the four new growth engines for Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) along with internet of things (IoT), home broadband service and enterprise broadband service, according to RIL’s Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, even as the “revenue from each of these engines will kick in this financial year itself,” Mukesh Ambani said in his speech at the group’s 42nd annual general meeting on Monday.

Recognising the importance of MSMEs in India’s growth, Mukesh Ambani said that Jio Fiber will provide cloud connectivity to MSMEs and would empower 2.4 million small and medium businesses. “MSMEs are the bedrock of the Indian economy. To run their business, a bundle of connectivity, productivity and automation tools costs a micro and small business between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per month currently. For a similar service, customers abroad pay over 1,000 dollars per month. Today we are taking the bold step of giving these applications along with our connectivity to small businesses for 1/10th the cost starting at Rs 1,500 per month,” said Mukesh Ambani.

The CMD also announced a long-term alliance with Microsoft to boost India’s digital transformation and launch new cloud data centres. “Now all small business will have access to unlimited enterprise-grade voice and data services, video conferencing, security solutions, marketing and sales solutions and many more productivity tools that will help them run their business efficiently and at par with larger enterprises,” Mukesh Ambani said.

“Together, we will offer comprehensive technology solutions – from compute and storage, to connectivity and productivity – to SMBs everywhere in the country,” said Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella in a video message.

The medium and larger businesses spend even higher between Rs 3 – 5 lacs per month for which Reliance has custom-designed plans with similar value benefits. “With this step, I am certain that the two to five million MSMEs will propel towards prosperity and march towards creating a new digital India,” he said.

Jio Fiber enables a powerful combination of fixed-line connectivity and cloud applications leapfrogging them from no technology to having a complete line-up of cutting-edge, plug-and-play technology-enabled tools. This will make them productive from day one and empower them to succeed in the marketplace even against much larger enterprises, Mukesh Ambani said adding “I believe that in their success lies the recipe for sustainable growth and large-scale employment for the Indian economy.”